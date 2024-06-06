TS DOST 2024 Phase I results expected today at dost.cgg.gov.in; here’s how to download
The Degree Online Services, Telangana or TS DOST 2024 Phase I results are expected to be released today, June 6. Registered candidates will be able to download the seat allotment results on the official website dost.cgg.gov.in.
According to the schedule, the online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/seat reservation fee as the case may be) of Phase I by students will be done from June 7 to 12.
Steps to download TS DOST Phase I results
Visit the official website dost.cgg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link to download TS Phase I seat allotment list
Key in your registration details and submit
Download a copy of the result
Take a printout for future reference
The Phase II and III registrations will be held from June 4 to 13 and June 19 to 25, respectively. The registration fee for both the Phases is Rs 400. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:
Direct link to TS DOST 2024 admission schedule.
