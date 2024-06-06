The Degree Online Services, Telangana or TS DOST 2024 Phase I results are expected to be released today, June 6. Registered candidates will be able to download the seat allotment results on the official website dost.cgg.gov.in .

According to the schedule, the online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/seat reservation fee as the case may be) of Phase I by students will be done from June 7 to 12.

Steps to download TS DOST Phase I results

Visit the official website dost.cgg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to download TS Phase I seat allotment list Key in your registration details and submit Download a copy of the result Take a printout for future reference

The Phase II and III registrations will be held from June 4 to 13 and June 19 to 25, respectively. The registration fee for both the Phases is Rs 400. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Direct link to TS DOST 2024 admission schedule.