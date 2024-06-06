The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the Trade Finance Officer (MMGS-II) post. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in from June 7 to 27, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 150 Trade Finance Officer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 23 to 32 years as on December 31, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduate (any discipline) from Government recognized University or Institution AND Certificate in Forex by IIBF. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fees and intimation charges for General/EWS/OBC category candidates is Rs 750. No fees/ intimation charges is applicable to SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

Steps to apply for Trade Finance Officer posts 2024

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on the “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS ON REGULAR BASIS” under Advt. No. CRPD/SCO/2024-25/05 Now click on the apply link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection will be on the basis of shortlisting and interview.