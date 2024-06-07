Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 admit cards. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The CSE Prelims exam 2024 will be conducted on June 16, 2024. The number of vacancies to be filled through CSE is approximately 1056.

The exam shall comprise of two compulsory papers of 200 marks each. Both the question papers will be of the objective type (multiple choice questions) and each will be of two hours duration. The General Studies Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The question papers will be set both in Hindi and English.

Steps to download CSE Prelims 2024 admit card

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Go to the e-ADMIT CARDS FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC Click on the CSE Prelims 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CSE Prelims 2024 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.