The New India Assurance Company Limited ( NIACL ) has announced the Assistant Phase II (Mains) results 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website newindia.co.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Regional Language Test (RLT). The test will be conducted on June 24, 2024.

The Main exam was held on April 13. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies.

Steps to download Assistant Mains result 2024

Visit the official website www.newindia.co.in On the homepage, go to Recruitment—Assistant Recruitment Exercise 2023 Click on the Assistant Mains result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant Mains result 2024.