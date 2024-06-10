The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the tentative date sheet for the supplementary board examinations of Class 10th and 12th for the academic year 2023-24. Students and guardians can check and download the CBSE exam timetable from the official website cbse.gov.in .

The CBSE Class 10th exams will be conducted from July 15 to 22, 2024. The CBSE Class 12th supplementary exams for all subjects will be held on a single day July 15, 2024. The time of the start of the examination will be at 10.30 AM (IST).

“This tentative date sheet has been published to help the students to select the subjects for which they want to appear in the Supplementary Examinations 2024 for Improvement of Performance. The final date sheet will be issued after the last date of submission of LOC,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Class 10th, 12th exam schedule

Visit the official website www.cbse.gov.in On the homepage, click Class 10th and Class 12th date sheet link The date sheets will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Class 10th date sheet 2024.

Direct link to Class 12th date sheet 2024.