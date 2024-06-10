The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the notification for recruitment of Assistant Accounts officer (AAO) (Class-III post) of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) today, June 10. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in from June 15 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is July 14, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 69 vacancies for the post of Assistant Accounts officer in the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Bachelor Degree in Arts, Science or Commerce from a recognized University with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent in B.Com in aggregate or 55% marks in Honors/Major subject (B.Com) or minimum 55% aggregate marks or its equivalent for Arts or Science graduate having Mathematics or Statistics as one of the subject or 55% marks or its equivalent in Mathematics/Statistics as Honors (BA/B,Sc).

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Application Fee Processing Fee Taxable amount on processing fee Total Amount General Rs 250 Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 297.20 SC/ST/OBC/MOBC Rs 150 Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 197.20 BPL Nil Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 47.20 PwBD Nil Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 47.20 Note: Fees once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances

Steps to apply for AAO recruitment 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Once live, click on ‘Apply Here’ under “Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) (Class-III post) of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL)” Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference