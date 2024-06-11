Bihar Legislative Council Reporter Skill Test admit card 2024 released; download link here
Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in.
The Bihar Legislative Council (BLC) has released the Skill Test admit card for the posts of Reporter under Advt. No. 012024 today, June 11. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in.
The Skill Test is scheduled to be conducted on June 16, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 172 vacancies. The BLC Reporter exam was conducted on February 11, 2024.
Steps to download admit card 2024
Visit the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Reporter admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the Reporter admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.