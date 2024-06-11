The Bihar Legislative Council (BLC) has released the Skill Test admit card for the posts of Reporter under Advt. No. 012024 today, June 11. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in .

The Skill Test is scheduled to be conducted on June 16, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 172 vacancies. The BLC Reporter exam was conducted on February 11, 2024.

Steps to download admit card 2024

Visit the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Reporter admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the Reporter admit card.