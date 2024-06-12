TGCHE has declared the results of the Telangana Education Common Entrance Test 2024 or TS EdCET 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in.

The exam was conducted on May 23, 2024. The exam is being conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed Courses in the State.

Steps to download TS EdCET result 2024

Visit the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TS EdCET 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TS EdCET result 2024.

Direct link to TS EdCET final answer key 2024.