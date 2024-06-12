TS EdCET result 2024 declared at edcet.tsche.ac.in; download here
Candidates can download their results from the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in.
TGCHE has declared the results of the Telangana Education Common Entrance Test 2024 or TS EdCET 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in.
The exam was conducted on May 23, 2024. The exam is being conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed Courses in the State.
Steps to download TS EdCET result 2024
Visit the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the TS EdCET 2024 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to TS EdCET result 2024.
Direct link to TS EdCET final answer key 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.