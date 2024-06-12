The Department of School Education, Telangana has announced the results of the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 ( TS TET 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/ .

The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, would remain valid for life. The computer based test was conducted between May 20 and June 3.

Steps to download TS TET 2024 result

Visit the official website tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/ On the homepage, click on ‘Result’ tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TS TET result 2024.