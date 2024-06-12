TS TET result 2024 announced; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website tstet2024.aptonline.in.
The Department of School Education, Telangana has announced the results of the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 (TS TET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/.
The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, would remain valid for life. The computer based test was conducted between May 20 and June 3.
Steps to download TS TET 2024 result
Visit the official website tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/
On the homepage, click on ‘Result’ tab
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download TS TET result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.