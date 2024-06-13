The Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Group-I Services posts in the State of Telangana. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website tspsc.gov.in .

“The Preliminary Key and the Master Question Paper would be made available in the login of the candidates from 13/06/2024 to 17/06/2024 on TGPSC website (www.tspsc.gov.in). The Candidate can login after entering their Login Credentials,” reads the notification.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by June 17 upto 5.00 PM. The exam was conducted on June 9, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Group I answer key 2024

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to candidate login Login and check the answer keys Download and take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to Group I objection window 2024.

The Group I Mains exam 2024 will be conducted from June 21 to 27 from 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM in Hyderabad. The Main Examination will be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu. The papers, except General English, in the Main Examination shall be answered in English or Telugu or Urdu as chosen by the candidates.

Here’s Group I Mains exam notification 2024.