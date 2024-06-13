The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will soon release the results of the Combined Entrance Examination ( Assam CEE 2024 ). Candidates can download their results from the official website astu.ac.in from June 18, 2024.

“Results of CEE-2024 are likely to be declared on 18th June, 2024,” reads the notification. The exam was conducted on June 2.

The exam is being held for admissions into 1st semester of B.Tech Programmes in the Engineering Colleges of Assam, for the academic yesr 2024-25. The Combined Entrance Examination (CEE)-2024 shall be conducted by the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU), Guwahati, for admission to Engineering Colleges of Assam.

Steps to download Assam CEE result 2024

Visit the official website astu.ac.in On the homepage, click on the Assam CEE 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference