Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination (CTSRE)-2023 for Group-B & Group-C Posts/Services under different Departments/HoDs of Govt. of Odisha. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ossc.gov.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by June 14, 2024. The exam was conducted on June 9 through OMR mode. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 430 vacancies.

Steps to download CTSRE 2023 answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

