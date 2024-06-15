The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) has issued the admit cards for the State Service (Mains) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website psc.cg.gov.in .

The State Services Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 24 to 26 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM and on June 27 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM.

Here’s the State Service (Mains) Exam 2023 schedule.

Steps to download SSE Mains admit card 2023

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSE Mains 2023 admit card link Key in your credentials to login Check and download a copy of the admit card on your screen Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in a Preliminary exam, a Main exam and a physical eligibility test (PET) based on the post.