The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has released the admit card of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in .

The Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive ( Preliminary ) Examination 2024 will be conducted on June 30 in two sessions — 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download HPAS 2024 admit card

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the download admit card tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to HPAS admit card 2024.