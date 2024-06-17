HPPSC HPAS admit card 2024 released; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.
The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.
The Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 will be conducted on June 30 in two sessions — 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download HPAS 2024 admit card
Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the download admit card tab
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to HPAS admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.