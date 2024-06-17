The Jharkhand Public Service Commission ( JPSC ) has released the admit cards for the Combined Civil Services (Mains) Examination-2023 under Advt.No .01/2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jpsc.gov.in .

The Combined Civil Services (Mains) Examination-2023 is scheduled to be held from June 22 to 24, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 342 vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

