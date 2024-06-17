JPSC Civil Services Mains 2024 admit card released; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jpsc.gov.in.
The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Civil Services (Mains) Examination-2023 under Advt.No.01/2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jpsc.gov.in.
The Combined Civil Services (Mains) Examination-2023 is scheduled to be held from June 22 to 24, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 342 vacancies.
Steps to download Civil Services Mains 2024 admit card
Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Civil Services Mains 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
