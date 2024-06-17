The Rajasthan recruitment portal has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Programmer Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can register for the posts on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in till July 4, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 352 Programmer posts. Candidates can check more details available on the official website.

Steps to apply for Programmer posts

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Now” against Programmer posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Programmer posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.