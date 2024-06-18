ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2024 exam city slip released; direct link here
Candidates can download exam city slips from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/.
The National Testing Agency has released the exam city slip for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/.
The computer based test (CBT) will be conducted on June 29, 2024. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours.
“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Entrance Examination will be issued in due course,” reads the notification.
Steps to download AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2024 exam city slip
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/
On the homepage, click on the AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2024 exam city slip link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the exam city slip
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to AIEEA (PG) 2024 exam city slip.
Direct link to AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D)-2024 exam city slip.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.