The National Testing Agency has released the exam city slip for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/.

The computer based test (CBT) will be conducted on June 29, 2024. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Entrance Examination will be issued in due course,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2024 exam city slip

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ On the homepage, click on the AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2024 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AIEEA (PG) 2024 exam city slip.

Direct link to AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D)-2024 exam city slip.