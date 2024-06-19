NIACL Assistant hall tickets released for Regional Language Test; check details here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website newindia.co.in.
The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the admit card of Regional Language Test for the post of Assistant 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website newindia.co.in.
The RLT will be conducted on June 24 and 25 in two shifts — 8.30 AM and 12.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies.
“In case, any candidate fails to report for the Regional Language Test, we shall assume that he / she is not interested in the recruitment exercise and his / her candidature shall stands cancelled automatically without any reconsideration of the same in future and without any further communication to him / her. No further correspondence in this regard will be entertained,” reads the notification.
Direct link to Regional Language Test schedule.
Steps to download Assistant RLT admit card 2023
Visit the official website www.newindia.co.in
On the homepage, go to Recruitment—Assistant Recruitment Exercise 2023
Click on the Assistant Regional Language Test 2023 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Assistant RLT admit card 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.