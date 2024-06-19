The New India Assurance Company Limited ( NIACL ) has released the admit card of Regional Language Test for the post of Assistant 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website newindia.co.in .

The RLT will be conducted on June 24 and 25 in two shifts — 8.30 AM and 12.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies.

“In case, any candidate fails to report for the Regional Language Test, we shall assume that he / she is not interested in the recruitment exercise and his / her candidature shall stands cancelled automatically without any reconsideration of the same in future and without any further communication to him / her. No further correspondence in this regard will be entertained,” reads the notification.

Direct link to Regional Language Test schedule.

Steps to download Assistant RLT admit card 2023

Visit the official website www.newindia.co.in On the homepage, go to Recruitment—Assistant Recruitment Exercise 2023 Click on the Assistant Regional Language Test 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant RLT admit card 2023.