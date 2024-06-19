The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has revised the vacancies for the Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) post. Eligible candidates can download the notification from the official website indianrailways.gov.in .

As per the notification, the number of vacancies have been increased from 5696 to 18799. A community wise breakup of vacancies will be notified in due course of time.

“Railway Recruitment Board has published CEN 01/2024 for the recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilo (ALP) with 5696 vacancies all over the Indian Railways. A review has been undertaken in view of additional demand received from Zonal Railways and vacancies of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) stands enhanced to 18799,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of 5 major components: (i) First Stage CBT (ii) Second Stage CBT (iii) Computer Based Aptitude Test - CBAT (iv) Document Verification and (v) Medical Examination.