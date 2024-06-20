Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) released the final results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDSE II) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in .

A total of 271 candidates have been qualified on the basis of the results of the CDSE II for admission to the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 120th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 34th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in October, 2024.

The marks of the candidates will be available on the Commission's website within 15 days from the date of declaration of the final results for a period of 30 days, reads the official notification.

Steps to download CDSE (II) 2023 final result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CDSE II 2023 Final Results link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

