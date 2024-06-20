The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) has released the exam schedule of the Civil Judge Main exam 2023. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on August 25 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from official website psc.cg.gov.in 10 days before the commencement of the exam.

The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 49 vacancies for Civil Judges. The Civil Judge recruitment Preliminary exam 2023 was conducted on on September 3, 2023.

Here’s the Civil Judge Main 2023 exam schedule.

Steps to download CGPSC Civil Judge Mains admit card

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Civil Judge Mains admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference