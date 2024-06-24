The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results for the Class 12th April/ May 2024 Public Exam. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website results.nios.ac.in.

The Class 12 exam was conducted from April 6 to May 22, 2024. Candidates can access their results by keying in their enrollment number and captcha code available on the website.

Steps to download NIOS Class 12 results

Visit the official website results.nios.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘Public Examination Result - Result Declared -Sr Secondary’ Click ‘Check Results’ and login to proceed View and download a copy of your results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download NIOS Class 12 results.