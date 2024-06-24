The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Lecturer, Mining Engineering in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science, Technology and Technical Education Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 57/2024). Eligible candidates can apply for posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till July 16, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6 Lecturer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit as on August 1, 2024: The minimum age limit is 21 years. There’s no upper age limit.

Educational Qualification: B.E/ B.Tech/ B.S/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Mining Engg./ Technology with first class or equivalent. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for the State’s SC/ST/Female/PWD category candidates is Rs 200 whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates. The applicants will also have to pay a fee of Rs 200 as Biometric Fee.

Steps to apply for Lecturer posts 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab Click on the Lecturer, Mining Engineering application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Lecturer posts 2024.