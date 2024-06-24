The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the examination calendar of the forthcoming examinations, 2024. Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The exam for the SSO (Toxicology & Chemistry Section under Chemistry Division) post and Assistant Engineer (Electrical) will be conducted on June 30, 2024. W.B.C.S.(Exe.) etc. (Main), Exam., 2023 will be held from August 16 to 20, 2024. The recruitment exam for Fishery Field Assistant and Laboratory Assistant is scheduled for August 25.

Clerkship (Part-I) Examination, 2023 will be held on November 16 and 17, and W.B.C.S.(Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 will be held on December 15, 2024. Candidates can check more details available in the exam calendar.

Steps to download WBPSC exam calendar 2024

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING TENTATIVE SCHEDULE OF FORTHCOMING EXAMINATIONS” link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam calendar Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download WBPSC exam calendar 2024.