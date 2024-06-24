The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the advanced exam city intimation slip for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test July 2024 or CTET July 2024 . Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website ctet.nic.in .

The 19th edition of CTET July 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2024. The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 136 cities all over the country.

Steps to download CTET July 2024 exam city intimation slip

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CTET July 2024 advanced exam city intimation slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CTET July 2024 exam city slip.