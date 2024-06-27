The Securities and Exchange Board of India ( SEBI ) will soon close the online application window for the Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sebi.gov.in till June 30, 2024.

Phase I online examination will be conducted on July 27 and Phase II examination (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) will be held on August 31. Paper 2 of Phase II of the Information Technology Stream is scheduled for September 14, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 97 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from Unreserved, OBC and EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 100 is for SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates.

Steps to apply for Assistant Manager posts 2024

Visit the official website sebi.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Careers tab Click on the Assistant Manager recruitment link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Asst Manager posts 2024.

Selection Process

Selection will be carried out in three phases. Phase I will be an on-line examination consisting of two papers. Candidates shortlisted in Phase I will appear for Phase II, which will also be in the form of on-line examination(s) consisting of two papers. Candidates shortlisted in Phase II will be called for an Interview.