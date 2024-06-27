The Oriental Insurance Company Limited ( OICL ) has released the admit cards for the Phase I exams for the recruitment of Scale I Administrative Officers. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website orientalinsurance.org.in .

The Phase I AO exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 Administrative Officer posts.

“There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. Please note that the types of questions in this handout are only illustrative and not exhaustive. In the actual examination you will find questions of a higher difficulty level on some or all of these types and also questions on the types not mentioned here,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the OICL notification.

Steps to download OICL AO admit card

Visit the official website orientalinsurance.org.in On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ Now click on the link to download OCIL AO 2024 admit card Key in your registration details and login to the ibps portal Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download OICL AO admit card 2024.