The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has announced the results of the Community Health Officer (CHO) Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification (DV) round. The exam was conducted on March 3, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5261 CHO vacancies.

Steps to download CHO result 2024

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CHO result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CHO result 2024.

Direct link to CHO final answer key 2024.