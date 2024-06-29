The National Housing Bank (NHB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Project Finance Officer, Assistant Manager (Scale-I), General Manager (Scale – VII). Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website nhb.org.in till July 19, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee Category Amount SC/ST/PwBD Rs 175 Other than SC/ST/PwBD Rs 850

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website nhb.org.in On the homepage, go to Opportunities@NHB — RECRUITMENT UNDER ADVERTISEMENT NO. NHB/HRMD/Recruitment/2023-24/03 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

