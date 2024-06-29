NHB recruitment 2024: Apply for 48 General Manager, Asst Manager, PFO and other posts at nhb.org.in
Candidates can apply for the posts at nhb.org.in till July 19, 2024.
The National Housing Bank (NHB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Project Finance Officer, Assistant Manager (Scale-I), General Manager (Scale – VII). Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website nhb.org.in till July 19, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, age limit and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Amount
|SC/ST/PwBD
|Rs 175
|Other than SC/ST/PwBD
|Rs 850
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website nhb.org.in
- On the homepage, go to Opportunities@NHB — RECRUITMENT UNDER ADVERTISEMENT NO. NHB/HRMD/Recruitment/2023-24/03
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for the vacancies.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.