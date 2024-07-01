The University of Jammu will soon conclude the online application process for the State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professor for UT of Jammu & Kashmir (JKSET) & UT of Ladakh (LASET). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jujkset.in till July 5 without a late fee. The last date to submit the form with a late fee of Rs 600 is July 9, 2024.

The application correction window will open on July 13 and close on July 15, 2024. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 20, 2024. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from October 14 onwards.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, and other details available in the Information Bulletin below:

Direct link to JKSET/ LASET Information Bulletin 2024.

Examination Fee Category Examination fee upto 05.07.2024 Examination fee w.e.f 06.07.2024 to 09.07.2024 (with late fee of Rs. 600/-) Unreserved Category Rs 1200 Rs 1800 RBA/ALC-IB/OBC/ EWS Rs 900 Rs 1500 SC/ST (i & ii)/Transgender/ PwD with 40% disability* Rs 700 Rs 1300

Steps to apply for JKSET/LASET 2024

Visit the official website www.jujkset.in On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” link Pay the and register yourself Once registered, proceed with the application process Fill in the details, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JKSET 2024.