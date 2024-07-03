The Damodar Valley Corporation, will conclude the online application process for Executive Trainees in various disciplines using GATE-2023 scores this weekend. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.dvc.gov.in till Sunday, July 7, 2024 (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 176 Executive Trainee posts.

Vacancy Details

Executive Trainee (Mechanical) - 59 posts

Executive Trainee (Electrical) - 58 posts

Executive Trainee (Civil) - 39 posts

Executive Trainee (C&I) - 15 posts

Executive Trainee (IT) - 3 posts

Executive Trainee (Chemical) - 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be below the age of 29 as on July 7, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualifications: The candidate should have appeared in the corresponding paper of GATE-2023 and qualified in the same. The qualifying marks shall be as declared by the GATE-2023 Organizing Institute. Please note that only GATE-2023 Marks (Out of 100) are valid for this recruitment process. GATE Marks of 2022 or prior to that are not valid.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/OBC(NCL)/EWS categories are required to pay a Non-refundable Application Fee of Rs 300. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-SM categories & DVC Departmental Candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Steps to apply for DVC recruitment 2024

Visit the official website www.dvc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Career’ > ‘Recruitment Notices’ Click on the application link under Advertisement for recruitment of Executive Trainee (ETs) through GATE 2023 in DVC Register yourself on the portal and login to proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for DVC ET recruitment 2024.