Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the document verification call letter for the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard 2019 posts. Eligible candidates can download their call letters from the official website upsssc.gov.in .

The DV is scheduled to be conducted from July 11 to 26 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 1.30 PM. A total of 2950 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the DV round. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 655 vacancies of which 596 vacancies are for Forest Guard and 59 are for Wildlife Guard positions.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Forest/ Wildlife Guard DV admit card

Visit the website upsssc.gov.in Click on the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard 2019 DV admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Forest/ Wildlife Guard DV admit card.