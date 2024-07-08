Bihar BEd CET 2024 result declared at biharcetbed-lnmu.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has announced the results of the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
The entrance exam was conducted on June 25, 2024.
The qualifying marks for Unreserved Category candidates is 35% correspondingly 42 marks and 30% correspondingly 36 marks for SC, ST, BC, EBC, WBC, EWS and Divyaang Category candidates.
Steps to download Bihar BEd CET result 2024
Visit the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in
On the homepage, click on the Bihar BEd CET 2024 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Bihar BEd CET 2024 result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.