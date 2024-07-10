The Department of Public Instruction, Karnataka has released the provisional answer key of the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET 2024). Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website sts.karnataka.gov.in/TET/.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by July 13 upto 5.30 PM. The exam was conducted on June 30, 2024. The Karnataka TET exam is conducted for the recruitment of school teachers for Classes 1 to 8.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download KARTET 2024 answer key

Visit the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in On the homepage, click on the KARTET 2024 answer key link The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to KARTET 2024 Paper 1 answer key.

Direct link to KARTET 2024 Paper 2 answer key.

Direct link to KARTET 2024 objection window.