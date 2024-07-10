The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer (Group-B) in Health & Ayush Department, Haryana under Advt. No. 16 of 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hpsc.gov.in till July 12, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 805 Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 23 years to 42 years as on June 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A degree in Ayurvedic System of Medicine from any University or institution recognized by the Government. Knowledge of Hindi upto Matric standard. More details in the official notification below:

Direct link to AMO notification 2024.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category (male candidates) are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for HPSC AMO posts 2024

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Advertisements’ tab Click on the application link for the post of AMO 2024 Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AMO posts 2024.