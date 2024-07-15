XAT 2025 registration begins at xatonline.in; check here for steps to apply
Once live, eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website xatonline.in.
Xavier School of Management has commenced the online application process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 today, July 15. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website xatonline.in.
XAT 2025 will be conducted on January 5, 2025.
The XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of XAMI. For more than 75 years XLRI is conducting XAT at all India level to select the most appropriate students for management education. The XAT score is being used by more than 250+ institutes for the admission.
Application Fee
The registration fee for XAT 2025 is Rs 2200. Candidates interested in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each. Indian candidates applying for GMP through GMAT will have to pay a fee of Rs 2500 and the fee for NRI/Foreign candidates applying for one or more programmes through GMAT is Rs 5000.
Steps to apply for XAT 2025
Visit the official website xatonline.in
Register yourself and verify the email ID
Fill up the form, upload required documents and pay the fee
Submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.