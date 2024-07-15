Xavier School of Management has commenced the online application process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 today, July 15. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website xatonline.in .

XAT 2025 will be conducted on January 5, 2025.

The XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of XAMI. For more than 75 years XLRI is conducting XAT at all India level to select the most appropriate students for management education. The XAT score is being used by more than 250+ institutes for the admission.

Application Fee

The registration fee for XAT 2025 is Rs 2200. Candidates interested in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each. Indian candidates applying for GMP through GMAT will have to pay a fee of Rs 2500 and the fee for NRI/Foreign candidates applying for one or more programmes through GMAT is Rs 5000.

Steps to apply for XAT 2025

Visit the official website xatonline.in Register yourself and verify the email ID Fill up the form, upload required documents and pay the fee Submit the form Take a printout for future reference