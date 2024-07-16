The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various posts on deputation. Eligible candidates can download the application proforma and other details from the official website natboard.edu.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 posts on deputation.

Vacancy Details

Additional Director (Non-Medical) - 2 posts

Joint Director (Medical) - 2 posts

Joint Director (Non-Medical) - 3 posts

Deputy Director (Non-Medical) - 5 posts

Assistant Director ( Non-Medical) - 3 posts

Section Officer - 3 posts

Section Officer (OL) - 1 post

Senior Assistant - 14 posts

Multi-Skill Assistant - 3 posts

Candidates can check the post-wise eligibility criteria, pay scale, professional requirements, and other details from the official notification linked below:

Here’s the NBEMS recruitment notice 2024.

Steps to apply for NBEMS recruitment

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in Click on the notification for ‘Recruitment to various posts on Deputation’ Download a copy of the form and fill it up with required documents Send the duly filled form along with all the necessary proofs and documents to the prescribed address

Application Details

The last date for receipt of application will be 45 days from the date of publication of vacancy notice i.e. August 25, 2024 (the application must be received before the prescribed date)

The crucial date for determining the eligibility will be the last date of the receipt of the application.

Application duly certified by the employer along with ‘NOC and verification of the details by the Cadre controlling authority’ in the prescribed format and other supporting certificates/documents must be enclosed with the application form

Application must reach “Additional Director (Admin.), National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NAMS Building, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Ansari Nagar, New Delhi – 110029” before August 25, 2024.