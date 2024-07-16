The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company ( MahaTransco ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Executive Engineer, Additional Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer and more posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mahatransco.in till August 9, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 784 vacancies in the Company.

Vacancy Details

Executive Engineer (Transmission) - 25 posts

Additional Executive Engineer (Transmission) - 133 posts

Deputy Executive Engineer (Transmission) - 132 posts

Assistant Engineer (Telecommunication) - 419 posts

Assistant Engineer (Transmission) - 9 posts

Assistant Engineer (Transmission) - 66 posts

Candidates can check the post-wise eligibility, educational qualifications, age limit, pay scale, reservations/relaxations and other details in the official notifications linked below:

Direct link to Executive Engineer (03/2024) notice.

Direct link to Additional Executive Engineer (04/2024) notice.

Direct link to Deputy Executive Engineer (05/2024) notice.

Direct link to AE - Telecom/Transmission (06/2024) notice.

Direct link to AE Transmission (09/2024) notice.

Application Fee

Open category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 700 whereas Reserved Caste, SEBC & EWS category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 350. Application Fee shall not be applicable to Divyang persons for whom the post is reserved.

Steps to apply for MSETCL recruitment

Visit the official website mahatransco.in On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ tab Go to ‘Notification For On-line application against Advertisement No. 03/2024, 04/2024, 05/2024, 06/2024 and 09/2024’ Click on the link to apply online and register yourself to proceed with the application Select post, fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MahaTransco recruitment 2024.