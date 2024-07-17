The New India Assurance Company Limited ( NIACL ) has released the final results for the post of Assistant 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website newindia.co.in .

The qualified candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the Pre-Employment Medical Examination. The exam is scheduled to be held between July 22 to 26 during 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies.

Steps to download Assistant final result 2023

Visit the official website www.newindia.co.in On the homepage, go to Recruitment—Assistant Recruitment Exercise 2023 Click on the Assistant final result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the Assistant 2023 final result.