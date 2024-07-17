The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB ) has released the 2024 exam calendar today, July 17. Eligible candidates can download the exam calendar from the official website apssb.nic.in .

According to the notification, the Non-Ministerial (Technical) examination 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from December 8, 2024 onwards. Additionally, the Combined Secondary Level Examination 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from November 10 onwards.

The Non-Ministerial Technical Examination - 2024 notification will be published later today, July 17 whereas, the Combined Secondary Level Examination notification will be published by August 2, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download APSSB exam calendar

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the notification for Non-Ministerial Technical exam and Combined Secondary Level Exam calendar 2024 The APSSB exam calendar will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download APSSB exam calendar 2024.