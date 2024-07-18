Jharkhand Public Service Commission ( JPSC ) has started online registrations for the Child Development Project Officer Main Exam 2023 under Advt No 21/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jpsc.gov.in till July 26 upto 5.00 PM.

The CDPO Main 2023 is likely to be conducted from August 2 to 4, 2024. The admit card is scheduled to be out on July 27, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 vacancies.

Here’s CDPO Mains 2023 official notification.

Steps to apply for CDPO Mains Exam 2024

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CDPO Main 2023 application link Key in your login details and submit Fill up the form, upload the required documents and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CDPO Main Exam 2024.