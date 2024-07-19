BECIL recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 34 STP Operator, MTS and other posts today
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website becil.com.
Today, July 19, is the last date to apply for the posts of Catering Service Executive (Skilled Category), Multi Tasking Staff (Semi Skilled category), Substation operator (Skilled) and others. Eligible candidates can fill up their forms on the official website becil.com.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 34 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the official notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.
Steps to apply for vacancies
Visit the official website www.becil.com
Go to the Careers page
Click on Registration Form (Online Apply)
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.