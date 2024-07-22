Indian Navy INCET 01/2024 registration underway; 741 posts on offer
Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website incet.cbt-exam.in till August 2, 2024 (upto 11.59 PM).
The Indian Navy has commenced the online application process for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET 01/2024). Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website incet.cbt-exam.in till August 2, 2024 (upto 11.59 PM).
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 741 vacancies in the Indian Navy.
Vacancy Details
- Multi Tasking Staff - 16 posts
- Fireman - 444 posts
- Tradesman Mate - 161 posts
- Pest Control Worker - 18 posts
- Fire Engine Driver - 58 posts
- Cook - 9 posts
- Chargeman (various disciplines) - 29 posts
- Scientific Assistant - 4 posts
- Draughtsman (Construction) - 2 posts
Candidates can check the post-wise eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, exam syllabus, exam patter, scheme of exam, reservation/relaxation and other details in the official notification below:
Here’s the INCET 01/2024 notification.
Application Fee
Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 295, while SC/ST candidates are exempt from the exam fee.
Steps to register for INCET 2024
- Visit the official website incet.cbt-exam.in
- Read the notification carefully and register yourself on the candidate portal
- Login, select post, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit
- Download a copy of the duly filled form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Navy Civilian recruitment.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.