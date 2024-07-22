HSSC application begins for 3000+ Group - C posts; check here for steps to apply
Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website hssc.gov.in till July 31, (upto 11.59 PM).
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has re-opened the online application process for various Group - C posts under Advt Number 07/2024 and Advt No 10/2024. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website hssc.gov.in till July 31, (upto 11.59 PM).
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3134 posts in various Departments/Board/Corporation etc. in Group 6.
Vacancy Details
- Group - C Commerce posts - 1296 vacancies
- Group - C Steno posts - 1838 vacancies
Interested candidates can check the post-wise eligibility, pay scale, application details, age limit, reservations/relaxations, job profile and other details in the official notification linked below:
Direct link to Advt No 07/2024 - Commerce.
Direct link to Advt No 10/2024 - Steno.
Steps to apply for HSSC Group-C posts
- Visit the official website hssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link to apply for Advt No 07/2024 or Advt No 10/2024
- Register yourself on the portal and proceed with the application
- Select post, fill out the form, upload documents and submit
- Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.