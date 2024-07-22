SEBI Assistant Manager admit card 2024 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sebi.gov.in.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the admit card for Phase I of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2024 recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website sebi.gov.in.
The Phase I online examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 27, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 97 vacancies.
The Phase II examination (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) will be held on August 31. Paper 2 of Phase II of the Information Technology Stream is scheduled for September 14, 2024.
Steps to download Assistant Manager admit card 2024
- Visit the official website sebi.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the Assistant Manager admit card 2024 link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Assistant Manager admit card 2024.
Selection Process
Selection will be carried out in three phases. Phase I will be an on-line examination consisting of two papers. Candidates shortlisted in Phase I will appear for Phase II, which will also be in the form of on-line examination(s) consisting of two papers. Candidates shortlisted in Phase II will be called for an Interview.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.