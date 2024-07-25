The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in various subjects for Rest of Haryana Cadre and Mewat Cadre under Advt. No. 18 to 37 of 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hpsc.gov.in till August 14 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3069 PGT vacancies in various subjects.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category (male candidates) are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for HPSC PGT posts 2024

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Advertisements’ tab Click on the application link for the post of PGT 2024 Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for PGT posts 2024.