WBJEEB admit card 2024 released for ANM/ GNM exam; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit card for the OMR based Common Entrance Test ANM(R) & GNM-2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/anm-gnm/.
The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on August 4 from 12.00 noon to 1.30 PM. The exam is being conducted for admissions in various Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal into two (2) years’ Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) course and three (3) years’ General Nursing & Midwifery course for the academic session 2024-25.
Steps to download ANM/ GNM admit card 2024
- Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/anm-gnm/
- On the homepage, click on the ANM/ GNM admit card 2024 link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Download GNM/ ANM admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.