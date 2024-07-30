The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released issued the admit cards for the Main Written Examination for the post of Junior MVI, Junior Mining Officer and Tracer under Combined Recruitment Examination-2023. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website www.ossc.gov.in .

According to the notification, the OSSC CRE 2023 Main exam for Junior MVI, Junior Mining Officer and Tracer posts is scheduled to be conducted on August 3, 2024. The Preliminary exam was held on June 9. Candidates who have qualified the Preliminary exam can appear for the Main exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 381 vacancies.

Steps to download OSSC CTRE 2023 admit card

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification to download CTRE admit card 2023 Now key in your registration details and login to proceed Check and download a copy of your admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certificate Verification.