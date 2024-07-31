The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the notification for the post of AFS Junior Grade II (F&A/TO)under Finance (Estt.- B) Department, Govt. of Assam. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in from August 5 to 25, 2024. The last date to submit the fee is August 27, 2024.

The applicants with a minimum educational qualification of a Graduation degree from a recognized University by the Government. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 vacancies. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Category Application fee (Rs) Processing Fee Charged by CSCSPV (Rs) Taxable amount on processing fee (@ 18%)  Total Amount (Rs)
General including Ex-servicemen candidates of the respective categories
Rs 250
Rs 40
Rs 7.20
Rs 297.20
SC/ST/OBC/MOBC including Ex-servicemen candidates of the respective categories

Rs 150

Rs 40

Rs 7.20

Rs 197.20 
BPL Nil Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 47.20
PwBD including Ex-Servicemen candidates of the respective categories
Nil
Rs 40
Rs 7.20
Rs 47.20

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.