Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is likely to release the notification for the Uttar Pradesh University Service Assistant Registrar Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download the notification from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in from the second week of August 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 38 vacancies.

Here’s the indicative notification.

Steps to download Asst Registrar notification 2024

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Registrar notification 2024 link The notification will appear on the screen Check and download the notification Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission conducted the Staff Nurse Main exam 2024 for a total of 3962 candidates. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2240 vacancies.

